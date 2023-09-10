Barbara A. (Bomgardner) Woerner, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on September 1, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Roy G. Woerner. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Bomgardner, Sr. and Alberta (Hauer) Bomgardner.
In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Sherry L. Marquart, Brian Scott Woerner (companion of Maribella) and Roy D. Bomgardner (husband of Starlett). seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Jean Harkcom, Sharon Bartell and Earline Keller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by children, Richard and Amy Woerner, Tony Marquart son-in-law, and Ken Bomgardner brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held at the funeral home at 5:00 PM util the time of the service. Casual dress attire is acceptable. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
