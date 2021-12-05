Barbara A. Bitner, 74, of Elizabethtown passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late John E. Lawrence and Catherine M. (Musser) Lawrence. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathy A. Peifer. Barbara was the wife of the late Dennis E. Bitner who passed away on July 28, 2017.
Barbara managed The Central Hotel Restaurant and Bube’s Brewery during the 1980’s. She also worked at The Black Bear Inn and Collin’s Haus restaurants in Elizabethtown. She was a member of the Maytown Church of God. Barbara enjoyed trips to the family cabin in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania and going to Ocean City, Maryland. Barbara liked connecting with her extended families… the Bitner’s, the Musser’s and the Lawrence’s. She also enjoyed collecting parrot ornaments and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by three children, John R. Bitner, husband of Janelle M. of Elizabethtown, Christina L. Scheaffer, wife of Scott of Middletown, and Shaun E. Bitner, husband of Lori of Elizabethtown. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two brothers, John E. Lawrence of Woodhull, New York and Charles E. Lawrence of Bainbridge.
A memorial service honoring Barbara’s life will be held at the Maytown Church of God, 10-14 West Elizabeth Street, Maytown, PA on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maytown Church of God. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.sheetzfuneralhome.com