Barbara A. Bartolema, 60, of Lititz, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Barbara Spedoske Bartolema. She was the long-time partner of Anne M. Hoelldobler.
Barbara had worked for many years as a private duty nurse’s aide.
She loved her dog, Benny, enjoyed shopping and cooking, with anything she made being very good. Christmas was always special to Barbara and she loved decorating for the season.
In addition to Anne, she is survived by her brothers: Joseph Bartolema and his partner Alfredo Victoria of Boyton Beach, FL and Dominic married to Kimberly Bartolema of Denver, PA.
