Barbara A. Bachman

Barbara Ann Bachman, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Gertrude (Heller) Habecker. She was the wife of the late Donald Bachman with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Barbara worked as a packer at AMP Incorporated for 25 years until her retirement. She was always working in her flower gardens which were praised by all who ventured upon them. Barbara also enjoyed cross stitch and puzzles. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending her free time traveling, camping, and snowmobiling. She was also a former member of the East Petersburg Hiking Club.
She is survived by her daughter: Linda Minnich, wife of Scott, of Columbia; son-in-law: John Enoch, of Lancaster; her grandsons: Kyle Enoch, husband of Amy, of Richmond, VA; Ryan Enoch, husband of Megan, of Pittsburgh; Mark Enoch, husband of Brittany, of Lancaster; and her siblings: Heller Butt, wife of Andrew; Robert Habecker, husband of Mary Kay; Jack Habecker, husband of Donna; Patricia Stoltzfus, wife of Jim; Judy Groff, wife of Gordy; and Christ Habecker, husband of Annette. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter: Christine Enoch; and siblings: Bernice, Marilyn, and Henry.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2PM to 3PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A memorial service will begin at 3PM following the visitation. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
