Bao Thi Pham, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Vietnam, she was the loving wife to the late Thieu Van Dang.
She is survived by her children: Thao Dang (Mai Dung Dang) of E. Petersburg, Thuy Dang of Carlisle, Quynh Dang of Lancaster, and My Dang (David Bretz, Jr.) of Middletown; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2:30-5PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Buddhist Ceremony will begin at 9:30AM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Family will greet from 9AM until the time of service.
