Baird Lamar Sheaffer

Baird Lamar "Monk" Sheaffer, 48, of Salunga, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to June E. (Albright) Sheaffer of Lancaster, and the late Terry L. Sheaffer. Monk celebrated 30 years of marriage with his wife Joani K. (Hunter) Sheaffer last July 15th.
Very smart and mechanically minded, Monk was an integral part of his family's and Chuck Hartman's business, Lancaster Starter & Alternator Service, for the last 23 years. He was funny and everyone wanted to be around him. He kept up on politics and world news. Friends and family wondered how God was able put so much personality in one person.
Baird loved Old Country, 70's Punk, 50's Doo Wop and Ska-Reggae music. He enjoyed military history and French & Indian War re-enacting with his son Ian and father-in-law Gene. Monk loved his Pugs and French Bulldogs, and was active in dog rescue.
He enjoyed camping at Michaux State Forest and living off the land and survival prep. A member of Columbia Fish & Game Association, Baird collected, built and refurbished guns and reloaded for Joani's competitive shooting.
In addition to his mother June and wife Joani, Monk is survived by his son Ian G. Sheaffer, companion of Andi, Landisville; two brothers, Brett L. Sheaffer, companion of Kara Rose, Lancaster and Bart L. Sheaffer, husband of Stephanie, Lancaster; step-granddaughter Gracie, nephews, Zachary and Nigel, niece Simone and his father and mother-in-law Gene and Kathy Baldwin, Landisville.
Baird's family thanks the ICU staff at Lancaster General Hospital for their exceptional care.
A viewing will take place 10-11 AM, followed by a celebration of Baird's life at 11 AM, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa. 17543. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
