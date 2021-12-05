Bailey R. Carr, 22, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2021. Born in Roseville, CA, he was the son of Brooke R. (Ashton) Secor and Brian Secor.
He was truly one of a kind; from his eclectic musical selections to his love of animals, he had a gentle and kind spirit loved by many. In 2017 he graduated from Warwick High School, where he was in the National Art Honor Society and was a member of the Gay Straight Alliance. After graduation he began attending Arizona State University where he was working to attain his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He started his college years majoring in art, specializing in illustration and painting.
Bailey is survived by his parents Brooke and Brian Secor of Lancaster; his maternal grandmother, Denise Ashton, wife of the late Charles Ashton, Jr. of Ephrata; maternal great-grandparents David and Helen Daugherty of Akron; his aunt and uncle, Dawn and David Ashton of Ogden, UT; his cats Luna and Minnie and rabbit, Mr. Lilley.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bailey’s name may be made to The Trevor Project, www.thetrevorproject.org
