Stillborn son of Alvin K. and Rachel Stoltzfus King of 125 Cedar Hill Road, Peach Bottom, was delivered at home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Surviving besides his parents are 2 brothers: Daniel S. and David S., both at home, grandparents: Gideon Jr. and Susie A. King King of Kinzers, David S. and Hannah Beiler Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, and great grandparents: Barbara King of Kinzers, Jonas and Annie Stoltzfus Beiler of Danville, and Rachel Beiler of Kirkwood.
A private burial took place in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery.
