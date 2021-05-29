Baby boy Glick, son of Aaron B. and Annie F. Beiler Glick, of 371 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg, was stillborn Monday, May 17, 2021 at Women and Babies, Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 5 siblings: Rachel A., David F., Katherine B., Mahlon B., J. Daniel, all at home, grandparents David and Elizabeth Beiler Glick of New Providence, Aaron and Susie Fisher Beiler of Paradise, and great-grandmother Barbara Glick of New Providence.
Services were private with interment in the Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Baby Glick
A living tribute »
A living tribute »