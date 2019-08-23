Unexpected, Baby Alex Karl Scheid, the Child of Cassie N. Griffith and Andrew T. Scheid, of Lancaster, went on to become Mommy and Vati's "Little Angel" in Heaven above early Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. Alex Karl, your presence will be forever missed. Mommy and Vati will always wonder who you would have grown up to be. We will always remember your precious eyes and your Scheid nose and ears!
Left behind are siblings, Brianne, Elsa, Andrew, Jr. , Charlie, Emily and Ralph, a maternal grandmother, Brenda K. (Frey) Griffith; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins; extended family throughout Lancaster County, PA, the U.S. and Heidelberg, Rhein-Neckar Kreis, Baden, Germany.
Preceding in death were a maternal grandfather, Charles N. Griffith (2003); paternal grandparents, Doris J. (Myers) Scheid (2005) and Paul H. Scheid, Jr. (June 3, 2019) and a cousin, Kimberle Anne (2018).
A Catholic Liturgical Service was held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Final Commendation and Farewell was held held in the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Memorial Remembrances can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Central PA, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033-2304. 717-872-2266