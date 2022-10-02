B. Victoria Lidle, 101, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Evangeline (Follett) and Victor Daley.
Victoria enjoyed collecting antiques and was an avid reader. She loved going on group trips and traveled to many historical cities. In her free time, Victoria followed her passion with the arts, and taught people how to make ceramics, copper jewelry, painting, and encouraging those around her to express creativity. Victoria attended the Unitarian Universalist Church, and later attended at the Wheatland Presbyterian Church with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pate.
Victoria was preceded in death by her four siblings, and her daughter, Priscilla Leask.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
Please visit Victoria's memorial page at: