B. Ruth Peters, 94, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Luther Acres where she had resided for the past five years. She was the wife of the late Gordon K. Peters with whom she was married 52 years until his death in 2001. Born in Uniontown PA, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Anna Wilcox Johnson.
Ruth graduated from South Union High School in 1943 and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1947. After graduation, she taught business classes for 27 years in the Donegal School District until her retirement 1982. In addition, Ruth was a faithful member of the Columbia United Methodist Church where she served on various committees and taught Sunday school.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kay, wife of Charles Leader; Ruth Ann, wife of Michael Weigel; grandchildren, Matthew and Rebecca Leader, Sarah Musser, Jon Weigel, Jenny Brewer, Kyle Mathiot; nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Wallace. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Mathiot and siblings Nora Brown, William A. Johnson, Jr., Anna Riddell and Janet Thomas.
Ruth's family appreciates the compassion and care shown to her by the staff of Luther Acres and Compassus.
A memorial service will be held at the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Grubbs and her grandson Pastor Jon Weigel, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Instead, please consider donations in her name to the Margaret E. Maul Home, 2050 Barley Road, York, PA 17408 or to the Columbia U.M. Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com