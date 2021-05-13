B. Rodney Flory, Jr. died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Rod was born April 6, 1943 in Lancaster. He was the son of B. Rodney Flory, Sr. & Dorothy R. Flory who preceded him in death.
As a young man Rod was impressed by Christ's doctrine of love, peace, and unity. This discovery changed his entire life, and after much consideration he united in faith and belief with the Reformed Mennonite Church. Later in his life he was elected as a deacon in the church.
Rod was married to his partner in life, Esther (Young), for nearly 53 years. Faith, marriage, and his family were his greatest joys in life.
He is survived by his children: David (Jessica), Daniel (Kendra), and Mary Joyce. He is survived by four grandchildren: Natalie, Ethan, Ben, and Kaia. He is also survived by his siblings: Timothy (Gerry), Emily (Kenneth Kilgore), and Donald (Cathy). Also surviving are four brothers-in-law: W. Joseph Young (Pearl), David Young (Ferne), Samuel Young (Bernice), and Daniel Young (Lois).
Rod ran his own retail business, Rod's Shop and Snack for about 14 years, he was then employed by R. R. Donnelley for almost 25 years in production scheduling. He took an early retirement, and then worked for P.L. Rohrer Seed Co. for 15 years. This job fit right in with his hobby of gardening. As a secondary job Rod and Esther operated Eden East Laundromat together for 42 years. They would like to thank their customers for their friendship and business during the time they ran this operation.
A viewing will be held from 6 PM – 8 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The funeral will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 10 AM at Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Church, 702 Strasburg Pike with a viewing one hour prior to the service. It was Rod's desire that attendees adhere to the COVID safety protocols (including wearing masks) set forth by the state.
Please omit flowers. Instead, please consider passing on an encouraging word to a young person or a positive or uplifting word to one of the countless people in life who are in need of a word of support. The family would like to specifically thank Hospice for their tender loving care during Rod's final illness. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »