B. Kevin Johnson, age 80, of Christiana, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was the husband of E. Kaye Greenfield Johnson, with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage with on September 3rd. He was born in North Carolina, son of the late D. Walter & Cleona Burleson Johnson.
He graduated from Octorara High School, class of 1959 and then attended Millersville University. Early in his working career he worked for General Motors, then as a drafts- man and then as an architect for Althouse Martin & Associates. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed dog training and loved his German shepherds and basset hounds.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 siblings: Daniel Johnson of Wakefield, Gloria Gail Martin of Ocala, FL, brother-in-law, W. Scott Greenfield of Gap, 3 nieces: Sandy wife of Mark McBride of Christiana, Kelly wife of Allen Wetzel of Gap, Karen Stoltzfus of Wakefield, 6 great nieces and nephews: Ryan & Troy McBride, Cole & Macey Wetzel, Paige & Mason Stoltzfus.
A private service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home with interment in the Penningtonville Presbyterian Cemetery.
