B. John Riehl, 49, 154 Refton Road, New Providence, passed away Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at home. Born in Providence Township, he was the son of the late John F. and Lydia P. Stoltzfus Riehl. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. John is survived by six siblings: Linda married to Isaac Fisher, New Providence, Amos married to Rebecca Blank Riehl, Madisonburg, Benuel married to Dora Zook Riehl, Paradise, Mary married to Mervin Stoltzfus, Narvon, Elizabeth, at home, Ruth married to Benuel Blank, New Providence; 27 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Katie.
Funeral services: Tuesday, October 26th at 9 a.m. EST at the late home. Viewing: at late home till time of service. Burial: Bunker Hill Cemetery.
