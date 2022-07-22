B. Jane Smith, 89, formerly of Washington Boro, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Masonic Village. She was the wife of the late Donald L. "Hook" Smith, Sr., who passed away on December 9, 2004. She was born in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Chester and Bessie Carman Sayers.
Jane attended Manor Church and was a member of Sell Chapel. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and had worked at Byers Pastry, Columbia.
She is survived by three sons: Donald L. (Susan) Smith, Jr.; Barry L. (Dianne) Smith; and Mark E. (Dana) Smith, all of Washington Boro. One daughter: Debbie S. (David) Rill, Mount Joy. Nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, one step-grandchild and three step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson: Kevin B. Smith, one sister: Hazel Peters and one brother: Allen Sayers.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
