B. Frank Yunginger, 94, of Lancaster, entered eternal rest on February 9, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late B. Frank and Mary (Dussinger) Yunginger. He shared and celebrated over 72 years of marriage and memories with Martha E. (Hohenwarter) Yunginger.
Frank will be remembered for his 30+ years at RCA & Thomson, until his retirement in October 1989. He served as past trustee for Lititz Springs Park from 1972 1978 and was the past president and treasurer of the Nickel Mines Gun Club, and his hunting camp in Tioga County, for 76 years. He was an avid hunter out west and at his hunting camp. He enjoyed visiting Avalon, NJ and spending time on the beach with his family. Most importantly, Frank enjoyed his family and loved making memories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Martha; children, B. Frank Yunginger, husband of Judy Snyder of East Petersburg, Jeffrey K. Yunginger, husband of Beth May Gockley of Denver, Susan E., wife of Mark R. Lilly of Ephrata, and Matthew S. Yunginger, husband of Joleen Brown of Lititz; sisters, Nancy Rhoads of Lancaster, Mildred McKinney of Lancaster, Anabell Gockley of Lancaster, and Yvonne Baker of Strasburg; a brother, Roland E. Yunginger of Masonic Homes; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in passing by brothers, Norman, Charles, and Joseph Yunginger, and sisters, Susan Mowrer, and Janice Yunginger.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:30 PM at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org. To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »