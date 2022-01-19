B. Eugene Horning, 90, of Lancaster passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 in Mineral, VA surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Bruce W. Horning and Lila (Bussart) Horning. He was the loving husband of Louise (Wiegand) Horning with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ of Lancaster and attendee of LCBS, Manheim Campus. Gene was a lifelong member of the Masons Lodge 43 and Travelers Protection Organization (TPA) where he served as president for a term. Gene proudly served our nation for eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. As a young man he worked at Garvey’s Drug Store and Herr and Co. Most of his career he worked at Burnham Co. and later retired with 30 years of service as a territory manager for Jno. H. Swisher & Sons. Gene loved a good cigar, and the career at Swisher & Sons was a match made in heaven. After retirement it was hard to keep Gene down, he worked ten more years at Cooper Booth Wholesale and followed by ten additional years as a currier for Fulton Bank. His long work history was his testament to his love for people.
Gene was a gifted storyteller, and his vast repertoire of jokes were legendary. Gene was enthusiastic about many things including big band music like Frank Sinatra, Stan Kenton, and Maynard Ferguson. He passed his love of music on to his three children. Gene was an avid picture taker, and his enormous collection of family photos are proof of how much he loved being the historian in the family. He was born and raised in Lancaster and his pride in his community was enormous. He visited Lancaster’s Central Market every Friday morning where stand holders and locals knew him as a regular.
He was modest about his legacy and good fortune, and always credited Louise as the best thing about him. His devotion to her was unwavering, and she was the true heart and center of his world.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Karen Hanna wife of Robert of Millersville, Susan Shaw wife of Bratton of New Holland, and son, Craig Horning wife of Kathleen of Lititz. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jared, Nathaniel, Adam, Karen, Becky, Kristin, Tyler and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Friday, January 21, 2022, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene’s memory may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. To send an online condolence, please visit: