B. Carl "Bud" Crozier, III, 62, passed away in Elizabethtown on Monday, December 14, 2020 after bravely fighting cancer for many years. He was the husband of the late Rowena Drake Crozier who passed away in 2004. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of D. Elaine Armstrong Crozier Lefever of Elizabethtown and the late B. Carl Crozier, Jr.
Bud was a printer by trade, working for many printing companies across the country as well as the former Steckel Printing Company of Lancaster. He enjoyed fishing, camping and music. He got great enjoyment out of teasing people. His laugh will be missed forever. Bud was of Protestant faith.
Bud was a 1975 graduate of Hempfield High School.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his "adopted" daughter, Crystal L. Crozier of Maybrook, NY, 5 grandchildren, his brother, Bruce G. married to Joanne Crozier of Cornwall, NY, and his sister, D. Michelle married to Carl Davis of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by his step sister, Cindy Lefever Gegg of Mount Joy, his step brother, Mark S. Lefever of Lancaster and his partner, Pat Bailey. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather M. Crozier.
The family would like to thank the staffs at both Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehab and Hospice & Community Care for the compassionate care given to Carl. Services will be private. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
