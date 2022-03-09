Ayishia L. Dennison 46, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, gained her wings on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Bair and Delphine Rosario, of Lancaster.
Ayishia graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1993. She began her studies at Harrisburg Area Community College; then transferring to Millersville University, where she graduated with her BA in Finance in 2015. During this time, she was also employed full-time, working with R.R. Donnelley, Leffler Energy, and The Jay Group.
In 2016, Ayishia started a new chapter with a move to Delran, New Jersey and a new job with Burlington Stores, Inc. She worked for the Corporate office until the time of her sudden passing. She had been promoted to Senior Supply Chain Budget Analyst in 2021.
Cheerleading was one of Ayishia's passions. She was a member of a successful squad in high school; and her involvement continued, through East Coast Evolution Allstar Cheerleading and her granddaughter Vera. Ayishia loved to spend weekends taking Vera to practices and competitions, along with her long-time friend Shelley. She also enjoyed attending Liam's soccer games.
Ayishia loved to cook and to bake for her family and friends. She developed an affection for crafting during the pandemic, and had become very skilled at creating greeting cards. Her other hobbies included reading, music, and photography. Ayishia was always up for an adventure; she and her friend Mariel could often be found at a concert, a football game, or on a girls' trip near a beach.
Most of all, Ayishia loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her son and his growing family. She understood the importance of connections, coming from a loving, extended family herself.
Surviving besides her mother, Delphine (Phillip Gentry), is a son: Blaise Malik Glover (Amanda Goodman); 5 grandchildren: Vera, Liam, Khai, and Gael, and Snoh (due this Spring); paternal grandmother: Clair Bair; 3 brothers: Jermaine, of Reading, Martin Rosario and Andres Cordova both of Lancaster; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members who loved her.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Homegoing services for Ayishia Dennison, which will be held at on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The viewing will be from 9am to 10:45am, with services set to begin at 11am. Interment will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in Lancaster. Ayishia's family respectfully asks that those who are not fully vaccinated to please wear a mask if attending the services. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
