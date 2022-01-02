Awashima “Awa” Ngohide Zion Gemade, 6, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2021, at UPMC Lititz.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Nanen and Karin (Esh) Gemade.
Awa attended St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church in Lancaster. She was attending first grade at Nitrauer Elementary School in Manheim Township. Awa loved going to school, reading and being on the computer. She was in the process of learning to play the keyboard. She was a tender soul, who was very compassionate. Awa would light up a room with her personality and she had impacted the lives of many around her.
Awa is survived by her parents and sister; Nadoo Gemade, paternal grandparents; Dr. Emmanuel, husband of Bridget Gemade, of Abuja, Nigeria, maternal grandparents; Mervin, husband of Loretta Esh, of Stevens, PA, a maternal great-grandmother; Esther Esh, of Ephrata, PA, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her great grandparents.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Lancaster, 3602 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. There will be a viewing held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Witness Park in Lititz.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
