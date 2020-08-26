Avis Lane Oliver, 91, of New Holland, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard, their three children and spouses, Janet and David Smyth, Linda and Russ Nixon, and Rick and Kathy Oliver as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Rick Lane (Sue) and sister, Ruth Newton(Jim).
Avis was born on December 17, 1928 and grew up in Upper Darby PA. She lived for many years in Aldan and West Chester, PA before moving to Garden Spot Village, New Holland in 1997.
Avis loved the Lord and was active in the various churches she and Rich attended through the years. She was a Sunday school teacher and a women's ministry coordinator, and was especially passionate in her love and care for missionaries, serving for many years on various missions committees.
Avis loved meeting, listening and talking to people and had many friends of all ages who were blessed by her warmth and kindness. She enjoyed reading, gardening, walking, travelling, volunteering and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who could always count on Grammy to do something fun. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Avis may be sent to Community Fellowship Church Missions (433 S. Kinzer Ave. New Holland PA 17557) or Goshen Baptist Church Missions (1451 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382). To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA