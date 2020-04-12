Avelino DeJesus, 89, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Alejandro and Alejandrina (Rivera) DeJesus. He was the loving husband to the late Monsserote (Matos) DeJesus.
Avelino was a knife sharpener for Victor Weaver for over 20 years. He also ran a grocery store and enjoyed carpentry. Most of all he enjoyed helping others. Avelino was known for his brilliant cooking, especially his lasagna and rice. He was always there for his family and cherished spending time with them.
Avelino is survived by his 4 children: Iris Gonzales (Luis), Nelson DeJesus (Tricia), Maria DeJesus, and Avelino DeJesus, Jr. (Debbra); 3 step-children: Carlos, Noel and Andy Rivera; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and 8 siblings. He was preceded in death by 19 brothers and sisters.
Avelino was laid to rest at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
