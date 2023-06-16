Ava Grace Shertzer born premature on April 20, 2023, gained her angel wings on June 10, 2023 at the York Hospital. Ava Grace was the daughter of Hunter L. and Savannah L. Haddad Shertzer.
Ava lived on this earth only a brief time but was loved unconditionally by her family.
Ava will be deeply missed and remembered by her parents, Hunter and Savannah of Millersville; her maternal grandparents, Eli T. II and Melissa Haddad of Lancaster; paternal grandparents, Roy L. and Jami N. Shertzer of Lancaster; her uncle, Gage M. Haddad of Lancaster and her aunt, Paige E., wife of Dylan Reading of Millersville. Ava is also survived by her maternal great-grandmother, Brenda Jervis of Lancaster and her paternal great-grandmother, Joan L. Shertzer of Lancaster and paternal great-grandparents, Charles W., Jr. and Joan E. Rambo of Lancaster.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ava's funeral service on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1 PM to 2 PM. Private interment will be held in the Colemanville UM Church Cemtery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Wellspan York Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Fund. For other information please call 717-872-1779.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors
& Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
