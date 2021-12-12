Austin M. Bass

Austin M. (Sam) Bass, age 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was husband to Margaret (Maggie) Hanna Bass. They shared 61 years of marriage. Born on December 11, 1934 in Vienna, VA, Sam was the son of Edward L. and Lavelle A. Bass. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier from 1952-1956.
Sam is survived by his wife Maggie and 3 children: Steve, husband of Judy (Cummings); Dana, wife of Tom Baxter; and Brad, husband of Cheryl (Irwin). Sam and Maggie also have 2 granddaughters, Hanna Baxter and Samantha Anthony, wife of Dave; and 2 great-granddaughters, Eliza Baxter and Marcy Anthony. Sam is predeceased by siblings: Eddie Bass, Olivia Witmer, David Bass and Dottie Lipscomb.
A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Lititz Church of the Brethren. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM. A luncheon will be provided immediately following the service. For a more comprehensive obituary or to send the family a condolence please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
