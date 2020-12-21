Austin F. Blessing

Austin F. Blessing, 30, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

He was born in Lancaster to Judy (Frantz) Blessing, of Ephrata, and the late Charles Curtis Blessing, Jr. and was the fiancé of Kayla Singley of Ephrata.

Austin loved music. His loving, outgoing personality and good sense of humor will be missed.

In addition to his mother, Austin is survived by his daughter, Jayla Marie and three siblings, Charles C. Blessing III of Stevens, Regina P., wife of Christopher Haldeman of Stevens, Daulton Lee Blessing of Ephrata.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

