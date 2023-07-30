Aurea E. "Gigi" Pagán, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after fighting a valiant battle against heart disease. Born in Utuado, PR, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Arocho and Felicita Gonzalez. She was the loving wife of Inocencio Pagán-Berrios for 64 years.
Of the Christian Faith, Gigi was a member of the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church of Lancaster. She will best be remembered for her amazing Spanish cooking to include pasteles and her treasured sofrito recipe! Gigi was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. The greatest love of her life was her family who meant everything to her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Nelson Pagán, husband of Aida, of Lancaster, and Joseph "Tony" Pagán, Sr., also of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren: Nelson J. Pagán, Annolan Sierra, Felicia M. Silva, Carmen Y. Pino, Venessa Pino, Brandon L. Pagán, Joseph A. Pagán, Jr., Destyni N. Pagán, and Kamyrn A. Pagán; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: Carmen Valentin, Maria Montanez, and Angel Luis Arocho. Gigi was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Pagán, and her siblings: Gloria Burgos, Iris Negron, Antonio Arocho, Jr., and Anastacion Arocho, and her grandson, Héctor Pino.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of L-VAD Clinic for their wonderful and compassionate care of Gigi.
Funeral Services for Gigi will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM, prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
