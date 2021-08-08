Aurea Arce, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Felipe and Ramona (Arvelo) Rivera. She was the beloved wife of the late Joaquin Arce.
Aurea loved her family and took great pride in cooking for them. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crafts. She loved her daily long walks, reading the Bible, and attending the SACA Senior Center. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is lovingly survived by her sons Orlando Arce, Hiram Arce (Sonia), daughter Silvia Suarez (Oscar), brother Hector Rivera (Santita), sisters Marina Gonzalez, Nilda Hernandez, Elba Portalatin, Agar Rodriguez, grandchildren Orlando, Lydia, Vanessa, Chris, Soriam, Tatiana, Lydia, Natasha, Jose, and Lumari, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sisters Magdalena Rodriguez and Ana Jimenez.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 7:30pm at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family will receive friends from 6pm until the time of service. A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11am at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Aurea's family would like to thank Angels On Call for their excellent care.
Please visit Aurea's Memorial Page at
Browse »