Augusta V. "Gussie" Herr
Augusta V. “Gussie” Herr, 96, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. She was the wife of the late Glenn E. Herr, who passed away on May 14, 1986. Gussie was born in Wall, PA, daughter of the late James and Augusta Koch Gummo. She worked as a spot welding helper for Armstrong World Industries and also at Ormond’s Dress Store, Park City Center for 19 years. Gussie was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; Reese Hall VFW Post #8757 Ladies Auxiliary, Mountville, where she served as past president, treasurer and chaplain; a member of BPOE #1076 Ladies Auxiliary, Columbia, where she was a past-chaplain; the American Legion Post #469, Wrightsville; Farm Women’s Society #8; Mount Joy Leisure Club; Mount Joy Christian Women’s; AARP Centerville; Opal’s at Manor Church and the Hempfield Singles at Hempfield United Methodist Church.
Gussie is survived by two daughters: Darlene Lapham, Felton, DE and Cheryl Ann (John) Rebman, Mount Joy. Two grandchildren. Five great-grandchildren. One step-granddaughter and one step-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Diane Herr; three brothers: Joseph, James and Edward Gummo; two sisters: Anna Lydon and Naomi Causer.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor James Cavallero, officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit workmanfuneralhomes.com
