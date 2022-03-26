Our brother, August "Gus" Birchler was a wonderful brother, Teacher, Farmer, leader and friend. He died March 19, 2022 with us, at his family home, in the suburbs of what he called "Philadelphia", which one time was our family farm.
He was predeceased by his mother Margaret (nee Kerrigan), father August Birchler Sr, his dear brother Mark and sister Margaret Rusnak. He has two other sisters, Kathleen and Judy. In his early years, age 6-7, he worked on our family farm. He and my sister Kathleen, even set it ablaze, needing candles for their hay fort.
He continued on the farm for years, even plowing up our lower lawn to plant corn.
In high school, he was on Student Council and was an amazing baseball player. All the girls were entranced by his blue eyes, good looks and great personality. He was even on the Prom Committee! After graduation, he coached Little League baseball for my younger brother Mark. He also worked at Philco Ford as an Industrial Engineer but was never happy with that occupation. He wanted to be an Air Force Pilot but due to knee injuries playing baseball, he was disqualified during training. He joined the Navy anyway, assigned to a Destroyer, and as the mail courier, he was able to get off the ship to deliver mail when no one else could, even the Captain.
We have old movies of him doing ship to ship transfers of mail and entertainment movies, over roving seas. He cruised the world. When on land, typical of him, he met foreign Navy guys, and although they didn't speak English, he got the picture, and treated them to dinner. After his service, he went to Penn State and wanted to be a big animal Veterinarian but later changed and earned a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He bought a farm upstate, and we helped him with bailing hay and other farming activities and eventually he landed in Lancaster, (his dream), bought a small farm, and began his life of teaching and farming.
He went on to get his Ph.D. but always wanted to be known as a farmer. Never Dr. Birchler. He loved teaching and all the kids that called him for advice. He went out at all hours of the night to help with sick animals and "his" kids. He loved taking the kids to Kanas or Texas or wherever they went, for livestock competitions, with him driving the van. He used to stop at buffets so they could get all they wanted to eat, and stopped at a luxury car distributer to give them a break to walk around. The car dealer owner went out and got snacks and soda for them, as the kids and his story were inspirational. He always took them for a "fine" dinner, and said "I'm ordering a steak, get what you want" to make them feel comfortable. His kids won many awards and he was so happy but wanted no credit. He loved visits from old friends, our family, and especially going to his mountain cabin. He cherished his life in Lancaster and lately, took us for drives, to all his favorite places, yelling at me, on skinny, winding roads to drive right, (slower, watch it and stay in middle) but always loved us.
He came down every year for Christmas, and many other times to help or bring us produce from his farm or favored stops. I thought this Christmas, 2021 was the last one and we made the best of it. I know many would like to pay their respects, and we would certainly have done that, but you know Gus. He insisted no service or other. We are following his wishes. He donated items to the Conestoga Historical Society, and wanted to fund a scholarship award for the Penn Manor Future Farmers of America (FFA) which we will honor.
We loved him and will miss him terrible but this was his wish. He did it his way.
THE FARMER'S CREED
"I believe a man's greatest possession is his dignity and that no calling bestows this more abundantly than farming. I believe hard work and honest sweat are the building blocks of a person's character. I believe that farming, despite its hardships and disappointments is the most honest and honorable way a man can spend his days on earth. I believe my life will be measured ultimately by what I have done for my fellow man, and by this standard I fear no judgment. I believe when a man grows old and sums up his days, he should be able to stand tall and feel pride in the life he's lived. I believe in farming because it makes all this possible." Love Gus
Those that would wish to make a donation in Gus Birchlers's memory, can donate to Penn Manor Education Foundation (PMEF). P.O. Box 1001, Millersville, Pa 17551. The funds will be used to support the Penn Manor Agriculture program and Students.
A living tribute »