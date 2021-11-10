August Carlson Haeuser, “Crazy Horse”, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 31st, 2021, at the age of 67. Born in Aachen, Germany, he was the son of the late Charles Haeuser and Adrienne (Ahlgren) Haeuser.
From a young age, it was clear that August would lead a life anything but ordinary. He grew up in Wisconsin, on the shore of Lake Michigan, and was a proud member of the “Beach Road-ents”. As a child, August loved spending time with his grandmother, the late Mildred Ahlgren.
August graduated from Nicolet High School and went on to study International Relations at Beloit College. Although he had a successful career in sales, including owning and operating his own company, August was truly a sea dog at heart. He restored his first Sunfish boat at age 9 and was known to be quite the Hobie Cat sailor.
Years after love brought him to Pennsylvania, he spent much time sailing up and down the East Coast on his beloved Shannon 28, “Spellbound”. When sailing was no longer an option, he found a new joy in driving out West for months at a time with his dog, Thatcher. He had a particular affection for camping in Montana.
As most will tell you, where August was, shenanigans ensued. He was the type of person you could never forget meeting and always left you with a story to tell. He was spontaneous, adventurous, and charismatic in his own unique way, something his granddaughters adored about him.
August will be deeply missed by all who knew him, whether as Crazy Horse, Gus, Auggie, Dad, or Grandpa.
August is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Keeley and husband Mark, of Wescosville, PA, son, August Haeuser and wife Kelli, of Pottstown, PA, granddaughters, Grace and Hannah Keeley, brothers, Charles “Tex” Haeuser and Anthony Haeuser, and former wife, Pamela Haeuser. In addition to his parents, August was predeceased by his sister, Heidi Haeuser, and his dog, Bandit.
A celebration of a life lived to the fullest will be had in Wisconsin at a later date.
