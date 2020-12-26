Audrey Y. Campbell, 61, of Strasburg, entered into rest on December 23, 2020. Born in Rawlinsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John F., Sr. & June (Sweigart) Kohler. Audrey worked as a school bus driver for Pequea Valley School District for 28 years and a school bus driver and Assistant Manager for Conestoga Valley School District for 14 years. She was also active in the Strasburg Boy Scout Troop 56 since 2003 as a Scout Master, Assistant Scout Master, and Committee Chair.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Theodore, of 21 years; her five children, Aimee (Baxter) wife of Matthew Hollinger, Millersville, Andrew Baxter, husband of Jennifer (Hostetter) of Willow Street, Harry G. Kreiser III, Jarryd K. Kreiser, Amber Kreiser, all of Kinzers; four brothers, Barry Kohler, Rick (husband of Tina) Kohler, John F. Kohler, Jr. and James Kohler. Audrey loved spending time with her 14 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Ann Baxter and granddaughter, Aarika Jean Schlinkman.
Private services will be at the family's convenience. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Furman's – Leola
