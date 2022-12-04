Audrey Walker Warfield was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on August 27, 1920, the daughter of William John and Edith Pratt Walker. She graduated from Highland Park High School, Douglas College and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ.
Survivors include two step-sons, the Rev. W. Ross Warfield and Dr. John R. Warfield and their families as well as first and second cousins. She and her late husband, the Rev. Gustavus Warfield, met and married while living in the retirement community of Rossmoor, NJ. They moved to Willow Valley Lakes Manor, Willow Street, PA in 1993 and Rev. Warfield died in 1994.
Audrey served in the Navy (Women's Reserve) in World War II as a Link Trainer Instructor in Atlanta, GA. She held several positions as librarian, executive secretary and editor and taught in elementary schools in Bound Brook and East Brunswick, NJ.
She was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church on Orange Street in Lancaster, PA. Among her favorite charities were Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International and Parkinson's Disease Research. She also supported the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster. The Jack Walker Clubhouse on West Lemon Street is named in honor of her brother who died with Parkinson's disease in 2000.
There will be no viewing and interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Georges Road, New Brunswick, NJ at the convenience of the family.
