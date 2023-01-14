Audrey S. Mack, 72, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Mack who passed in 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Vernon L. and Marian Werner Sultzbach.
Audrey had worked as a office manager of Ponessa Behavioral Health Care. She was a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed cooking, writing poems, playing the piano, and singing.
Audrey is survived by her children: Carolyn married to Michael Rineer of Mount Joy, and Jonathan married to Natalie Mack of Landisville; he 3 grandchildren Declan, Imogen, and Simon; and her brother, Thomas Sultzbach married to Julie.
Friends will be received on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 10-11 AM at Harvest Presbyterian Church, 517 Beaver Valley Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. There will be a time of fellowship with the family at the church following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Audrey's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2040 Linglestown Rd., Suite 104, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com