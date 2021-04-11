Audrey Rodenhaver

Audrey A. Rodenhaver, 75, of Mount Joy, died on April 3, 2021 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. Born on June 2, 1945, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Yerald and Thelma (Sweigart) Rodenhaver.
Audrey was an RN.
She is survived by a son, David L. Kleinfelter, Jr., of Mount Joy, her grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Kleinfelter, Darryl Fisher, Nickia Betts and Josh, Jonathan and Justin Keener; and her four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy McQuirre.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. etzweilerfuneralhome.com