Audrey Paecht McCarty entered this world in the spring of 1934 – and this world has never been the same since. She passed away at Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County on Saturday, September 25, 2021 following a short battle with cancer. The daughter of the late William and Violet Paecht, she was born in Newark, New Jersey and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School (Caldwell, NJ) in 1952. That same year, she married William (Bill) McCarty, Sr. and they spent fifty-seven years together before his passing in 2009.
Audrey loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed winning at Scrabble. She was a master of acerbic wit; but, it was softened by her kindness and impish sense of humor. Audrey worked in retail sales, most recently at the former Waldenbooks at Park City. She retired in 2003 after more than 20 years of service.
Audrey is survived by four children: Bill, husband of Liz McCarty, Kimberly, wife of Mike Morrison, Christopher, husband of Heather McCarty, and Staci, wife of Jeffrey Heiney; eight grandchildren – Michael (Ashley) Giuliano, Brian (Allison) McCarty, Megan (Allan) Leaman, JD Hess, Julia (Nelson) Abreu, Erin McCarty, Tyler Heiney and Jackson Heiney, and seven great-grandchildren – Everleigh, Charlotte and Lenna McCarty, Jamie and Jones Leaman, and Liam and Nuno Abreu. She was preceded in death by two sisters – Barbara Pavlisko and Elaine Schumack, and a daughter, Kelli Giuliano, wife of Mike Giuliano.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12 Noon at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster. A meal will be provided at the church, immediately following the service. Interment will be private and held prior to the service.
Contributions in Audrey’s memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care or to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
