Audrey Marie Parrish, 61, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy. Born in South Dakota, Audrey was the daughter of Richard and Esther (Longenecker) Boll, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She was the loving wife of James E. Parrish with whom she would have celebrated 9 years of marriage on June 22nd.
A homemaker, Audrey's greatest love was her children, grandchild, and nieces and nephews. An Evangelical Christian, she attended Victory Bible Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, thrift sales, garage sales, and loved animals, especially her dogs and cats.
Audrey is survived by her daughters, Jessica S. Jack, wife of Ian, and Erica J. Lehman, both of Lancaster; granddaughter, Logan Sophia Jack; and eight siblings: Randy Boll, husband of Rose, Lisa Horst, wife of Lynn, Thomas Boll, husband of Deborah, Robert Boll, husband of Mira, Grace Martin, wife of Glenn, Edwin Meadows, husband of Diane, Willow Meadows, and Timothy Meadows. Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, Robin Meadows.
Memorial Services for Audrey will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Audrey be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or online at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/give. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com