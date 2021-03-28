Audrey M. Lewandowski, 86, of Mohnton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Charlotte Oesterle and was the wife of the late Matthew L. Lewandowski, Sr. who passed away in 2017.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, and she enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
Audrey is survived by three sons, John M. Lewandowski, Sr., husband of the late Elaine, of Stevens, Bruce Lewandowski, Sr., husband of Veronica of Denver, and Matthew L. Lewandowski, Jr. of Florida; six grandchildren, Tara Lewandowski, Matthew Lewandowski, Sarah Jean, wife of Jason Long, Bruce Lewandowski, Jr., John Mark Lewandowski, Jr. and companion Kristen, Amanda Lewandowski; six great-grandchildren, Ethan and Matthew Alan Lewandowski, Caitlyn, Jackson, Wyatt, and Jensen Long; and sister, Marilyn, wife of Robert Earnshaw.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Jean Ammons.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 12 to 1 pm at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
