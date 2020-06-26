Audrey Lynn Batz, 58, of Mohnton, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Rothsville to Phyllis (Hertzog) Frankfort of Bechtelsville and the late Arthur Frankfort. She was the wife of Ernest L. Batz with whom she shared 22 years of marriage.
Audrey was a Certified Nursing Assistant for United Zion Retirement Community. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and collecting various collectibles.
In addition to her husband and mother, Audrey is survived by two sons, Christopher, husband of Jennifer (Buffenmyer) Hartman of Ephrata, Joshua Batz of Mohnton; a step-son, Michael Hartman of West Lawn; four grandchildren, Landon and Addison Hartman, Zaidynn and Annamae Batz-Millisock; and three siblings, Kimberly, wife of Joseph Schneider of Newmanstown, Jeffrey Frankfort of Bechtelsville, Anna Koch of Bechtelsville.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
