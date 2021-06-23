Audrey L. Reich, 67, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Ephrata, PA, the daughter of the late David and Lydia (Sweigart) Reich.
Audrey worked at F & M Hat Factory and Bollman Hat Factory and 15 years at the Walmart on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster. She loved her Dachshunds, Sniffles and Dakota, and she enjoyed cooking and baking, word search puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles.
Audrey is the last of her immediate family. Surviving are several nieces and nephews, and other family including, Bill Fish-Geyer, Alan Fish-Geyer, and Deb Geyer. Preceding her in death are her brothers, Harvey E. Reich, Richard L. Reich, and Leonard D. Reich.
Funeral Services will be at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver, PA.
Contributions in her name can be made to Coast to Coast Dachshund Rescue, www.c2cdr.org.
