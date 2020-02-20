Audrey L. Ream, 84, of Leola, earned her angel wings and went to be with God on February 17, 2020. Born in Denver, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Warren Ream and Bertha (Hart) Ream. She was the companion of John Pierce, Jr.
She is survived by three children, Peggy A. Hagy, Christine Ravegum, and Michael Ravegum, husband of Tracy; two granddaughters, Melissa Erb, wife of Josh and their two children, Riley and Madison Erb, Nicole Shirk, wife of Dwayne, and their three children, Hayley, Austyn, and Masyn. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Evelyn Ream of New Jersey and several nieces and nephews and their families. She loved everyone very much. Her family was the world to her.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Laymon; a brother, Robert Ream and a niece, Tina Hackman.
She was a member of the Jerusalem Lutheran Church. Audrey was a retired rural postal carrier for many years in Leola. She loved reading, cooking, putting puzzles together, going to the beach, watching her great-grandchildren, family game nights, and helping others. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved by many.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care that Audrey was given by the staff at Maple Farm and Hospice and Community Care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
