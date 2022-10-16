Audrey L. Burkholder passed away on October 12, 2022, at United Zion Retirement Community, at age 90.
Audrey was born on July 5, 1932 in Sinking Spring, Berks County, daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Gabor) Eyrich. She shared 51 years of marriage with her husband Bob E. on September 24, 2022.
Audrey graduated from Sinking Spring High School Class of 1950 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the West Reading Drum and Bugle Corp.
In addition to her husband, Audrey is survived by sons, David J. Kramer of Manahawkin, NJ, and Tim B. Kramer (Rebecca) of Benton, PA; granddaughters, Ashlea and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, River, and Scarlet.
She was preceded in death by son, Kirk D. Kramer, daughter-in-law, Ann Kramer, grandson Ryan D. Kramer; and sister, Anita Lash.
Her family will never forget her assortment of cookies baked during the Christmas season, especially Ma Kramer's chocolate jumbo recipe.
She was a lover of animals and treasured her many Pekingese dogs and numerous cats cared for by her over the years. St. Francis will welcome a companion to care for all God's creatures in paradise.
Bob, David, Tim and Becky want to thank the staff of UZRC for their compassionate care and patience extended to Audrey during her battle with dementia. Also, thanks to Caring Hospice for their services.
A memorial service will take place at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, with her pastor, Father Ryan M. Fischer officiating. Private interment at Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a gift to UZRC Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good: His mercy endures forever!
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »