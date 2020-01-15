Audrey Jean Eichelberger Sept. 4, 1942 – Jan. 3, 2020

Audrey Jean Eichelberger died on January 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was under the care of hospice. Born on a summer day, September 4, 1942 in Lancaster PA, she grew up and lived in Strasburg Twp. She graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School, and graduated from Lancaster School of Business. Her parents were Clayton Author Shreiner, Sr. and Helen Forman Shreiner. Audrey played field hockey and enjoyed the saxophone. In 1962 Audrey married Eugene E. Eichelberger; they celebrated 57 years of marriage September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Cilla and Dale Hersh, Sr., Betsy Shreiner, her sister-in-law, of Lititz, PA also preceded her in death.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons. "The Boys," Andrew J. Eichelberger and Daniel J. Eichelberger, husband to Lori Davis-Eichelberger, both of Strasburg. Her grandchildren who affectionately called her Grandma Audrey: Seth, David, Tyson, Ryon, Ellie, Ayden, Lynden and (great-granddaughter) Scarlett. Her brother Clayton Author, Jr. of Westfield PA, nieces and nephews referred to her as Aunt Audie: Tracy, Dana, Melissa, Amanda, Whitney, Olivia, Dale Jr., Clay, Wayne, Darren, Brian, Derrick, Chris, Luke, Ian, Alex, and Tabatha. Uncle Jim, Uncle Skip, Aunt Jean also survive.
Long fun days by the pool having some of Mrs. Ike's world famous iced tea, with friends of the boys: Rick, Tommy, Rob, Darrick, Mark, Sam, Brad, Bobby, Daryl, Matty, Robbie and Karl! Long serious conversations with special friends: Stacy, Kathy, Dianne, Jenn, Mary and Karl. Followed by laughter, food and fun. Wow what fabulous times Audrey shared in her life with those she cared about. She always remembered birthdays, special moments, with cards, gifts and phone calls. Audrey and Eugene loved to cook, bake, garden, engage in passionate discussions about silly things, especially who would do what today. They were blessed with great neighbors over the years: Kevin, Amos, Sarah, Jake, Jacob, Samuel, Lydia Ann, Ruthie, Ben, Stephen, Pearl and John. Traveling was a gift that she enjoyed with family and friends; she visited Greece, Turkey, Mexico, Bermuda, Hawaii, California, New England, Mid-West, and the South. The greenhouse and Longwood Gardens were near and dear to her heart, as was her forever home on White Oak. Her generosity and kindness will be missed. Mrs. Ike's laughter with the boys and their friends, will be heard in their souls for a lifetime. We will never forget her answering voicemail messages or chicken pot pie! Her smile, laughter, sense of humor, wisdom of all things plants, advice, outlook on life, eyes and beauty always engaged a person.
A private ceremony and service will be held at the family home. Flowers and donations can be made to the family. www.maugergivnish.com
