Audrey J. Shenk, 82, of Lititz, PA, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 17, 2021, at home with her husband Glenn by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Hiram M. and Esther Longenecker Graybill. She was the loving, devoted wife of Glenn F. Shenk, Sr. for 63 years on July 12.
Audrey was a 1957 graduate of Manheim Central High School and was primarily a homemaker, often working aside Glenn as a farm wife. Countless years were spent volunteering at Brethren Village, Manheim Farm Show, and with 4-H. As a faithful member of Chiques Church of the Brethren (now Chiques Church) in Manheim, she enjoyed many years in the church kitchen helping prepare the Love Feast meal. After raising her children, Audrey took great joy in the blessing of being a grandparent. She loved being a part of their lives and was always available at the drop of a hat to babysit them. She would often be found through the years at their dance recitals, musical activities, and sporting events even if it meant a bumpy ride in her wheelchair to the baseball field. Her generosity extended beyond her limitless love of Glenn and her family to include others, especially those in need. She enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening, scrap booking, sewing, and antiques. As an excellent cook and baker, her family always looked forward to family gatherings.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children, Glenn F. “Buddy” Shenk II of Lititz, Jeffrey L. Shenk of Lititz, Melanie H., wife of Christopher Dulaney of Silver Springs, MD, Daphne L., wife of Edward Ambrose of Lancaster, Lisa M., wife of Shawn Barto of Lancaster, and Monica L., wife of Ronald Fox of Lititz; seven grandchildren, Taylar (Matt) Dietrich, Cameron Barto, Lindsay, Emily and Nicholas Shenk, and Ethan and Jordyn Fox; two sisters, Barbara A., wife of the late Wilbur Hess of Manheim, and Judith E., wife of Wilbur Rohrer of Lititz. Audrey was anticipating her first great grandchild in July 2022.
A family graveside service will be held December 22, 2021, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers, and if desired contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
