Audrey J. Shenk, 82, of Lititz, PA, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Hiram M. and Esther Longenecker Graybill. She was the wife of Glenn F. Shenk, Sr. for 63 years on July 12.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests immediately following the service during a time of fellowship and lunch. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
