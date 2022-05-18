Audrey J. Martin, of Pequea passed away unexpectedly on her 76th birthday, May 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey Stanford. She was the wife of A. Gary Martin whom she married on April 10, 1999. She was the wife of Raymond Ellingson who preceded her in death in 1992.
Audrey graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore. She was a counselor for the Penn-Mar Organization and also was a house cleaner. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family, especially playing checkers and cooking with her grandkids. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and shopping.
A generous, thoughtful and compassionate woman, but sometimes stubborn, she will be missed by many. She was "all the right stuff," according to her husband, who will miss her deeply. She is also survived by her son, Damon P., husband of Paula Ellingson of Atlantic City, NJ and her daughter, Leah R. Ellingson, wife of Lisa Frey of York. Audrey is also survived by her step son, Kirby V., husband of Eileen Martin of North Wales, PA; her step daughter, Kimberly D., wife of Eric A. Lake of Mount Joy; her grandchildren, Billy, Faith, Vaughan, Wyatt, Sophia and Macy and her godson, Andrew.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Audrey's funeral service on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11AM from the Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10 to 11AM. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Audrey's memory to the Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349 or to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
