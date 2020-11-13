Audrey J. Hollinger, 75, of Mifflin, passed away at 3:38 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Mifflintown, surrounded by her family. Born on January 2, 1945 in Lampeter, Lancaster Co., she is the daughter of the late Mark and June (Risser) Myer.
On December 29, 2001, she married her surviving husband, Jay L. Hollinger with whom she was blessed to share more than 18 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Karen M. Rutt and her husband Jere of Elizabethtown, J. Michael Shertzer and his wife Amy, Kathy J. Burns and her husband Jason "Jake" all of Mifflintown; step children, Sherry Farkas and her husband Andy of Fairfield, Jayne Hutchison and her husband Ray of Lititz, and Patty Webb and her husband Mark of Mount Joy; a step daughter-in-law, Stacy (Hollinger) Main of Holtwood; siblings, Ruth Ann Harnish and her husband Marlin of Strasburg, Robert "Bob" Myer of Reading, Nancy Doom and her husband Raleigh of Lancaster, and Janet Westcott of Cape May Point, NJ; eight grandchildren; Ryan Diffenderfer and his wife Melanie, Bradley Diffenderfer and his wife Richelle, Caleb Shertzer and his wife Becca, Colton Shertzer and his wife Riley, Hannah Shertzer, Hailie Shertzer, Carly Burns, and Zoe Burns; five great-grandchildren; Bryson Diffenderfer, Emerie Diffenderfer, Asher Diffenderfer, Libby Diffenderfer, and Charlotte Shertzer; eleven step grandchildren; and thirteen step great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her first husband, James D. Shertzer; a son, Matthew S. Shertzer; and a step son, Scott Hollinger.
Mrs. Hollinger was a 1962 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and a graduate of the Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing. She began her LPN nursing career at Brookline Retirement Village in Mifflintown and retired from Landis Homes in Lititz.
Audrey was an active member of Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ Church in Mifflintown where she belonged to the SAMS Group and was also a member of the Silver Sneakers at the Fayette Lions Den.
Her hobbies included gardening, walking her dog, working on puzzles, and visiting with friends; however, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ Church, 287 Deerville Road, Mifflintown with her grandson, Pastor Ryan Diffenderfer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mifflintown. A Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral services at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Hollinger's memory may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 106 Derry Heights Blvd., Suite 302, Lewistown, PA 17044.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge Street, Mifflintown.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.