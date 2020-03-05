Audrey J. Embly, 77, of Maytown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lynn and Mary (Ibaugh) Watts. Audrey was the wife of James L. "Jim" Embly with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage this past September 11th.
Audrey was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1961. She was a member of Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ where she served on the "Steeple People." Audrey was also a member of the Maytown Legion Auxiliary Unit 809.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jim, are four children, Greg Embly, husband of Darlene of Marietta, Bryan Embly, husband of Heather of Maytown, Eric Embly of Rowana, and Donna Moses, wife of Dan of Florida; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a brother, Barry Watts, husband of Rita of Florida.
A funeral service honoring Audrey's life will be held at Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, 11 East Elizabeth Street, Maytown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends may view at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM (this is the only viewing). Interment will follow the service at Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, PO Box 457, Maytown, PA 17550. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
