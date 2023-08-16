Our cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on August 10, 2023. She transitioned into eternal rest surrounded by her daughter, Michelle Howe, grandchildren, Aubrey Michelle Pugh (James), America Michelle Wingenroth, and great-grandchildren, Korbin Dallas Pinto, Alexander Howe-Pinto, Kamryn James Pugh, Keimaya Michelle Pugh, Jema Love Pugh, and Aerolynn Michelle Adams. While they lovingly did everything they could to keep her with them, they came together to let her go.
The youngest of 9, she was born in Lancaster on August 11, 1934, to Michael and Laura (Behmer) Heidig. A prominent German Catholic family, the Heidigs were known for owning and operating, Heidig Quarry, known for their stonework throughout Lancaster County.
Audrey was the devoted wife of Theodore Howe, until his passing in 2004, after sharing over 50 years together. Years later she would marry Kenneth Hershey, whom she would marry at the age of 81 to his 90. They did everything they could to care for each other, until Ken's passing in 2021.
She and Theodore shared businesses throughout Lancaster. Many will remember their time running Ted Howe Restoration, and Howe's Bed & Breakfast out of their home. During this time, they met Jose Greco and his dance team, and remained friends with him for many years. While raising a household of 6 children, with a bed and breakfast was no small task, Audrey was able to make it look seamless. She maintained an impeccable home and held herself to the highest standards.
She celebrated her 89th birthday reuniting with her husbands, children, Jeffrey Lee Howe, Laura McConnell and Audrey Marie Howe, and her siblings, Richard, Bob, Bert, Bill, and Donald Heidig, Betty Romaine Sheriff, and Jean Heisley, her beloved sons-in-law, Eric Wingenroth, and Steven George. She is survived by additional grandchildren, Amy, Harry George, Ted George, Kerry George, Laura Rinier, and John Rinier, and her sister Pat.
Her family would also like to thank her caregiver, Alex Gilbert, for his compassion and altruistic care for Audrey.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman, PA at 1 PM. In Audrey's memory, cherish the words of Exodus 20:12 "Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you."
