Audrey H. Gilbert, age 90, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

She was a retiree from JC Penney. She was a longtime resident of John Knox Village where she enjoyed friends, cards and puzzles.

Audrey was preceded in death by a son, Gregory A. Brown. She is survived by two sons, Michael R. Brown of Lancaster, PA and James E. Brown of Dauphin Island, AL, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church Columbarium, Lee's Summit, MO will be her final resting place.

