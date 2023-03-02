Audrey H. Gilbert, age 90, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
She was a retiree from JC Penney. She was a longtime resident of John Knox Village where she enjoyed friends, cards and puzzles.
Audrey was preceded in death by a son, Gregory A. Brown. She is survived by two sons, Michael R. Brown of Lancaster, PA and James E. Brown of Dauphin Island, AL, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church Columbarium, Lee's Summit, MO will be her final resting place.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com for the Gilbert family.
A living tribute »